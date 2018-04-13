Bulgarian government declares April 14 day of national mourning for victims of bus crash on motorway

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has declared a day of national mourning on April 14 for the victims of a bus crash on the motorway near Vakarel, a village about 40km from capital city Sofia, in which six people died and 23 were injured.

The crash occured just before noon on April 13. The bus overturned at the side of the motorway, reportedly after a glancing collision with a car.

A government statement expressed condolences to the relatives of the dead. Bulgarian flags on all state institutions will be flown at half-mast on April 14.

The injured in the crash were taken to six hospitals in Sofia.

Interior Minister Valentin Radev went to the scene of the crash. Health Minister Kiril Ananiev visited the injured in hospital.

The Interior Ministry announced telephone numbers for relatives of those who were on the bus to get information: +35 2 982 5154 and 0889 94 42 60.

(Photo: Shannon Pifko/freeimages.com)

