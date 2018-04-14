EU energy ministers to meet in Bulgaria on April 19

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



“Sustainable Energy Union with a forward-looking climate change policy” is the motto of the informal meeting of European Union energy ministers that will take place on April 19 2018 in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

Participants will discuss the progress achieved on the files of the Clean Energy package relating to energy efficiency, renewable energy, the governance of the Energy Union and the Regulation on the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators of the Member States (ACER), and provide guidance for continuing the negotiations.

The meeting will be chaired by Temenuzhka Petkova, Bulgaria’s Energy Minister.

Following the meeting of EU energy ministers, a high-level conference on “Clean energy for all Europeans – the way ahead” will be held.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments