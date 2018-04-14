Croatia’s parliament ratifies Istanbul Convention, in spite of protests

Share this: Facebook

Croatia’s parliament voted on April 13 2018 by 110-30 in favour of ratifying the Istanbul Convention, the world’s first binding treaty on preventing and fighting violence against women.

The convention, agreed in 2011, has now been ratified by 29 countries, including 18 European Union member states. Croatia became the bloc’s newest member in 2013.

The treaty aims to be an instrument in combating domestic violence against women, protecting victims and prosecuting accused offenders. Among the forms of violence it seeks to counter are marital rape, stalking, forced marriage and female genital mutilation.

