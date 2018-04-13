Defence Minister: No request to Bulgaria to assist in possible strike on Syria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



No one has asked Bulgaria for political support, or air corridors or logistical support in connection with the escalating tension regarding Syria, Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Krassimir Karakachanov said on April 13.

“At the moment we are speaking, no such requests have been made, either to the Defence Ministry nor, to my knowledge, at least up to last night, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Karakachanov said.

He said that regarding the situation around Syria, the best option is to seek a “reasonable and peaceful compromise”.

“No problems are solved with military strikes, especially in a situation such as in Syria with the ongoing conflict of several years,” Karakachanov said.

He said that there was no change in the Bulgarian military preparations because of the changed situation in Syria and in the Middle East region.

The United States and France have said that they have proof of a chemical weapons attack in the east Ghouta province in Syria. Military retaliation, possibly backed by the UK, is considered possible. Russia, a key ally of the Assad regime in Syria, said on April 13 that there was no such attack. The BBC reported Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying that Moscow had “irrefutable evidence” that the attack was staged as part of a “Russophobic campaign” by a country he did not name.

Comments

comments