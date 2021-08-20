Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 27 deaths, 1371 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 438, according to the August 20 report by the national information system.

Of 20 952 tests in the past day, 1371 – about 6.54 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 438 698 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 19 214 are active. The number of active cases increased by 1095 in the past day.

The report said that 249 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 401 046.

There are 2161 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 160 in the past day, with 194 in intensive care, an increase of 20.

Twenty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 620.

So far, 2 201 084 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 132 in the past day.

The report said that 1 102 320 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7416 in the past day.

