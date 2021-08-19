Bulgarian railways offering narrow-gauge steam train trips on September 4, 5 and 6

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian state railways BDZ is offering steam train excursions on the Septemvri – Velingrad narrow-gauge line on September 4, 5 and 6, in honour of the country’s Unification Day, celebrated on September 6.

On those three days, the train will depart from Septemvri railway station at 10.55am and arrive at Velingrad station at 1.35pm.

“During the stays at Tsepina and Dolene stations, passengers will be able to see the narrow-gauge railway museum, as well as enjoy the beautiful nature, away from the hectic pace of the big cities,” BDZ said.

The train will depart from Velingrad at 4.10pm and arrive in Septemvri at 5.50pm.

The train will be composed of five standard passenger coaches and a bistro coach.

A single ticket costs 23.50 leva, and passengers will be able to choose in which direction to travel, BDZ said.

Children up to the age of seven may travel free without using a separate seat. Documentary proof of age must be presented when buying tickets. BDZ issued a reminder that children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are available at https://bileti.bdz.bg/ and from ticket offices and railway stations across the country, BDZ said.

(Photo: BDZ)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!