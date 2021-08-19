EU in deal with Turkey, N Macedonia, Ukraine on Covid certificate recognition

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission adopted on August 19 three equivalence decisions for North Macedonia, Turkey and Ukraine, the Commission said in a statement.

This means that the countries will be connected to the European Union’s system and that Covid certificates issued by North Macedonia, Turkey and Ukraine will be accepted in the EU, as of August 20, under the same conditions as the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

At the same time, North Macedonia, Turkey and Ukraine have agreed to accept the EU Digital Covid Certificate for travel from the EU to their countries.

Their participation in the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate will thus facilitate safe travel to and from the EU, the Commission said.

The Commission continues co-operating with other third countries – meaning, non-EU countries, to connect them to the EU system, the statement said.

