Household electricity prices in EU ‘lowest in Bulgaria’ – Eurostat

In the second half of 2018, household electricity prices in the European Union were lowest in Bulgaria, at 10 euro per 100 kWh, according to figures released on May 21 by EU statistics agency Eurostat.

However, expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS), a common reference eliminating general price level differences between countries, it can be seen that the lowest household electricity prices were found in Finland (13.7 PPS per 100 kWh), Eurostat said.

On average, household electricity prices in the EU increased to 21.1 euro per 100 kWh (+3.5 per cent), between the second half of 2017 and the second half of 2018.

Nevertheless, the average EU household electricity price was only 0.1 euro per 100 kWh higher than in the second half of 2015, the former peak in the past 10 years.

Across the EU member states, household electricity prices in the second half of 2018 ranged from 10 euro per 100 kWh in Bulgaria to about 30 euro per 100 kWh in Denmark, Germany and Belgium.

(Photo: John Mason/freeimages.com)

