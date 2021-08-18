Bulgaria to sell Covid-19 vaccines to Norway, donate to North Macedonia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In separate decisions on August 18, Bulgaria’s caretaker government approved draft agreements on the resale of vaccines against Covid-19 to Norway and on donating vaccines to North Macedonia.

The decisions come against a background of Bulgaria having the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate in the European Union. Health authorities previously have spoken of quantities of vaccines reaching their expiry date unused, and of possible resale and donations to other countries, including those in the Western Balkans.

A statement said that the draft agreement with Norway involves the resale of 100 000 doses of Spikevax vaccine, manufactured by Moderna.

The draft agreement is the basis for negotiations, the statement said.

The agreement proves for Norway to bear all delivery costs.

The caretaker government approved a draft tripartite agreement between Bulgaria, the Republic of North Macedonia and Pfizer-BioNTech and a bilateral agreement between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, as a basis for negotiations.

The agreements provide for Bulgaria to donate 51 480 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to North Macedonia, with that country bearing all delivery costs, the government information service said.

The caretaker cabinet also adopted a proposal to the National Assembly to ratify the agreement on the donation by Bulgaria of 172 500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 to Bhutan.

Bhutan is to bear the cost of the delivery, the statement said.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, the caretaker cabinet announced on July 14 the plan to donate the vaccines to Bhutan.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!