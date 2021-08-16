Bulgaria joins international declaration on deteriorating situation in Afghanistan

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria has added its voice to an international declaration on the situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on August 16.

Deutsche Welle reported on August 16 that Afghans and foreign nationals were trying to flee Kabul after the Taliban encircled and entered the capital city.

“Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country. Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility—and accountability—for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order,” said the declaration, signed by 70 countries at the weekend and to which Bulgaria announced its accession on Monday.

“Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so; roads, airports and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained.

“The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them,” the declaration said.

