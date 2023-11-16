The Sofia Globe

German Christmas market 2023 opens in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on November 17

The Sofia Globe staff

A traditional German Christmas market – Deutscher Weihnachtsmarkt Sofia – is to be held in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, with an official opening on November 17 2023 at 6pm.

The market, in the City Garden next to Battenberg Square, will be open daily from 11am to 10pm.

Open until December 22, the market features mulled wine, German food and beer, and hand-crafted goods, as well as musical performances and entertainment for children.

Father Christmas will be present daily at 6pm to meet the children.

Admission is free.

(Photo via the Facebook page of the event)

