Eurostat: EU wine production reached 16.1 billion litres in 2022

In 2022, sold production of wine (including sparkling wine, port and grape must) in the European Union amounted to 16.1 billion litres, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on November 16.

The top three wine producers accounted for 83 per cent of EU production. Italy and Spain each contributed nearly five billion litres, representing together 62 per cent of the total sold production in the EU, while France produced 3.4 billion litres, 20 per cent.

Other producers exceeding one per cent of the EU total were Germany (four per cent), Portugal (above two per cent), and Hungary (below two per cent).

In 2022, the EU members exported 7.2 bn litres of wine.

Almost half (3.2 billion litres, 44 per cent) was exported to countries outside of the EU (extra-EU).7

Most of the wine was exported to the United Kingdom (0.7 billion litres 23 per cent of extra-EU exports), followed by the United States (0.7 billion litres, 22 per cent), Russia (0.3 billion litres, nine per cent) and Canada (0.20 bn litres, six per cent).

Italy was by far the top exporter of wine, with exports of 2.2 billion litres in 2022, representing 30 per cent of the EU members’ exports of wine. It was followed by Spain (2.1 billion litres, 29 per cent) and France (1.4 billion litres, 19 per cent), Eurostat said.

