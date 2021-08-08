‘Code Orange’ warning for dangerously hot weather for 7 districts in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Seven districts in Bulgaria are subject to the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather on August 9 because of forecast high temperatures.

The seven districts are Plovdiv, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Pleven, Lovech, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for 18 districts in Bulgaria for Monday.

The 18 districts are Sofia – the city and the district – Vratsa, Montana, Pernik, Kyustendil, Smolyan, Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Sliven, Yambol, Turgovishte, Shoumen, Razgrad, Rousse and Silistra.

The remaining three districts – Varna, Bourgas and Dobrich, all at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast – are classified “Code Green”, meaning that there is no weather warning.

For August 9, the forecast maximum temperature for Sandanski is 40 degrees Celsius.

For Sofia, the forecast high on Monday is 35 degrees, Plovdiv 38 degrees, Rousse 37 degrees, Varna 29 degrees and Bourgas 31 degrees Celsius.

