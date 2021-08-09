Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 3 deaths, 2.73% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 255, according to the August 9 daily report by the national information system.

Of 6436 tests done in the past day, 176 – about 2.73 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 428 049 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 10 907 are active. The number of active cases rose by 160 in the past day.

The report said that 13 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 398 887.

There are 1059 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 46 in the past day, with 99 in intensive care, an increase of one.

To date, 13 504 medical personnel have tested positive, including one in the past day.

So far, 2 093 630 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been applied in Bulgaria, including 2331 on Sunday.

A total of 1 037 146 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1280 in the past day, according to the national information system report.

