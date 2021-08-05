From August 11, arrivals in Israel from Bulgaria must go into 14-day quarantine

Share this: Facebook

As of August 11, all passengers arriving in Israel from Bulgaria will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, regardless of whether they have had Covid-19 or have been vaccinated, Bulgaria’s national information system said on August 5.

The isolation period can be reduced to seven days, after a PCR test which shows a negative result.

The current measures for entering the territory of the State of Israel remain in force.

Travellers to Israel should present a document for coronavirus illness or vaccination, as well as a negative PCR test performed no later than 72 hours before the trip.

On arrival in Israel, they are subject to a second PCR test.

All foreign citizens traveling to Israel must obtain prior permission to enter the country.

Instructions for applying for permission to enter a foreign national holding a visa for Israel can be found at https://govforms.gov.il/mw/forms/Req4flightConfirmation@piba.gov.il#!applicantDetails.

Details of where to submit applications can be found at https://www.gov.il/en/Departments/dynamiccollectors/israeli-consular-services?skip=0&utm_source=go.gov.il&utm_medium=referral.

Instructions for travel to and from Israel by air are available at https://www.gov.il/en/departments/air-travel-covid19-israel.

(Photo: Andrew Shiva)

