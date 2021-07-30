Bulgaria: Lab for Covid-19 tests to open at Sofia Airport Terminal 2

Share this: Facebook

Within days, a Covid-19 laboratory will open at Sofia International Airport’s Terminal 2, the airport said on July 30.

All travellers will be able to do a PCR or rapid antigen test, as well as other tests at “competitive prices”, Sofia Airport said.

For the convenience of passengers before their trip, the result of the PCR test will be ready within two hours, and the antigen test result in 20 minutes, according to the statement.

“To ensure the safety of passengers, the management of SOF Connect (the concession-holder of the airport) has made big efforts and in very short terms Sofia International Airport was certified by the International Airport Council (ACI World and ACI Europe) with the highest degree of operating in the coronavirus conditions.”

The health accreditation received, evaluates the best world practices for health and safety, applied at Sofia International Airport. These include all aspects of passenger services and airport activities – cleaning and disinfection, health control, ensuring physical distance and space to protect staff and passengers along with communication and awareness, the statement said.

Steps have been taken to improve the sanitary facilities and hygiene conditions, the statement said. All restrooms will have a completely new design and contactless soap dispenser, sanitiser and water, to meet requirements against the spread of Covid-19, Sofia Airport said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

