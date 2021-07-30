Bulgaria: Sizzling temperatures prompt dangerous weather warnings for July 31

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Authorities in Bulgaria have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerously hot weather for 16 districts for July 31.

This follows the warnings issued for July 29 and July 30, also because of soaring temperatures. Forecasters expect Bulgaria to face several more days of high temperatures.

The 16 districts subject to the “Code Orange” warning on Saturday are Plovdiv, Rousse, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Stara Zagora, Yambol, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Smolyan and Blagoevgrad.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for the remaining 12 districts of Bulgaria: Varna, Bourgas, Sofia (the city and the district), Kyustendil, Pernik, Dobrich, Silistra, Razgrad, Turgovishte, Sliven and Shoumen.

For July 31, the forecast highs are Sofia 35 degrees Celsius, Plovdiv 39, Varna 28, Bourgas 29, Rousse 37 and Sandanski 40 degrees.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!