Bulgarian Navy minesweeper deployed as part of Nato anti-mine group

The Bulgarian Navy minesweeper Tsibir deployed on February 18 to take part in the Second Permanent Anti-Mine group of vessels of Nato, the Defence Ministry said.

A ceremony was held at the Varna naval base as the ship put to sea.

The naval vessels of the group will visit Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Varna between February 22 and 25 and also will visit the Romanian city of Constanța.

From March 1 to 8, the ships will take part in the anti-mine exercise Poseidon 2019, to be held in the port of Constanța and other Romanian territorial waters.

The aim of the exercise is to reinforce the level of interoperability and personnel training when applying Nato procedures and standards while sailing in multinational groups, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

(Photo: mod.bg)

