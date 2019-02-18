World’s largest private residential ship to visit Bulgaria’s Bourgas in May 2021

Share this: Facebook

MS The World, described as the largest privately-owned residential yacht, will visit Bulgaria’s Black Sea port of Bourgas for three days from May 16 2021, the port said in a media statement.

Citizens of 40 countries live on board as the ship voyages the world. It has 165 “residences” ranging from apartments to studios, each privately-owned.

The vessel carries an average of 150 to 200 passengers, with a staff of 280 people taking care of them, the port’s statement said.

Residents of the ship plan cruise routes jointly with the captain and decide which destinations to visit.

MS The World sails under the flag of the Bahamas and has a gross tonnage of 43188 tons. It is 196.35 metres long, 29.8 metres wide, and has a 6.7-metre draft, 12 decks, and a maximum speed of 18.5 knots.

On board there is a large lobby, four restaurants, three bars, a cigar lounge, boutique and showroom, grocery stores and delicatessens, a fitness centre, a billiard room, a golf simulator, a full tennis court, a jogging track, a spa centre, a swimming pool , cinema, theatre and library.

The ship annually visits about 100 ports, each for about two to three days, staying in 30 countries on six continents with expeditions to some of the most exotic places in the world, including Antarctica and Greenland.

In each port, experts from different spheres are boarded to tell the residents and guests of the ship about everything from local religion, politics, the economy, to the customs of local residents, about the wild flora and fauna, as well interesting places to visit.

In the same statement, the Port of Bourgas said that the Crystal Cruises’ luxury liner Crystal Symphony would visit the port in August 2021.

(Photo of MS The World: port -burgas.bg)

