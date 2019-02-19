Promise of clear skies over Bulgaria for February 2019 Super Moon

Share this: Facebook

A forecast of clear skies and relatively warm weather holds the promise of good viewing in Bulgaria of the February 19 2019 Super Moon, the largest this year.

A Super Moon, when the moon appears to be larger than usual, happens when a new or full moon occurs with the moon at or near, within 90 per cent of, its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.

In other words, a Super Moon happens when the moon is at its perigree, a point 90 per cent or closer to its closest approach to Earth. Or, if you prefer, a time when the moon and the Earth are less than 361 863km apart.

On February 19, it will be 356 846km from Earth.

The February 19 Super Moon is the third in a series in the first three months of 2019, after that on January 21, while tonight’s will be followed by another on March 21.

As is usual, the Super Moon is likely to be at its most impressive in the moments after moonrise, which in Sofia will be 5.52pm.

Usually, the Super Moon phenomenon would hardly be visible in these winter months. But in Bulgaria in this third week of February, the weather has been relatively kind, even with temperatures higher than usual for the season – on February 18, for instance, a high of 17 degrees Celsius was reached in Bulgaria’s cities of Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad.

For February 19, the forecast highs were for 16 in Plovdiv, 13 in Sofia, 11 in Varna and nine degrees Celsius in Bourgas.

(Photo: Nasa)

