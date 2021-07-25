Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 24 deaths in past week

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 193, according to the July 25 report by the national information system.

This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria in a week so far in 2021. The highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in a week so far this year was 857, in the week ending April 4.

According to the July 25 report, 423 629 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria – a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus – an increase of 699 in the past week.

There are 7291 active cases, a decrease of 300 in the past week.

There are 711 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 30 in the past week, with 77 in intensive care, a decrease of 14 over that time.

In the past week, 14 medical personnel have tested positive, bringing the total to date 13 462.

A total of 1 966 097 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 56 188 in the past week. According to the July 25 report, 3540 doses were administered on Saturday.

A total of 896 698 people have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 23 515 in the past week. The figure includes 1199 people on Saturday.

Of 9402 tests done in the past 24 hours, 54 – about 0.57 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

