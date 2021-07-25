Bulgaria to admit tourists from the Netherlands with PCR test

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health will allow tourists from the Netherlands to enter the country with a PCR test, the ministry said on July 24.

For the charters on July 26, tourists from the Netherlands will be able to enter Bulgaria with an antigen test.

Dutch tourists were among the first to visit the country in mid-June. There are currently about 10 charter flights a week, as well as daily scheduled flights from Amsterdam to Sofia, the Health Ministry said.

