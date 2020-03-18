Coronavirus: Bulgaria’s Kozloduy imposes curfew

Share this: Facebook

The mayor of Kozloduy, site of Bulgaria’s sole nuclear power station, has imposed a curfew in the municipality as one of a set of measures against the spread of Covid-19.

An order, signed by mayor Marinela Nikolova on March 17, bars residents and visitors from leaving their properties or places where they are accommodated between the hours of 10pm and 6am.

An exception is made for shift workers and those in need of emergency medical care.



Everyone returning from abroad is to quarantine at home. They should complete a declaration, provided by the municipal administration. Residents in quarantine must inform their GP about their health status by telephone.



Visits to the children’s park, all playgrounds within the municipality (including playgrounds in kindergartens), sports halls and sports stadiums, sports fields, playgrounds with all kinds of sports and children’s facilities are suspended, the order says.



Pavilions, snack bars, banitsa outlets, vending machines and coffee machines are closed.

The sale of various beverages is prohibited at all outlets.



All closed and open markets on the territory of Kozloduy municipality have been ordered to close.



“Every municipality has the autonomy to introduce additional measures during a state of emergency, and there is a strategic site in our territory, so we have to be strict and uncompromising,” Nikolova said.

The measures were not in contravention of article 57.2 of the constitution, she said. Article 57.2 says that rights shall not be abused, nor shall they be exercised to the detriment of the rights or the legitimate interests of others.

“I hope everyone will follow the new rules. Only in this way can we protect ourselves and our loved ones! Let us show that we can be responsible!” Nikolova said.

(Photo: uvioc/flickr.com)

