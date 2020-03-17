Masked men assault Bulgarian media Editor-in-Chief in central Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Two masked men assaulted Slavi Angelov, Editor-in-Chief of Bulgaria’s weekly 168 Chassa, outside the entrance of the building of his central Sofia apartment on the evening of March 17.

While the attack, by two men armed with metal bars, was going on, a third used a phone to film the assault, reports said.

Angelov is being treated in Tsaritsa Yoanna hospital, close to his home in Dondukov Boulevard in central Sofia.

The scene of the attack has been sealed off by police.

Local media quoted Angelov as saying that on approaching the entrance to the building, he had noticed men wearing masks but – given the current Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, which has prompted many people to wear masks – had thought nothing of it. As he neared the building’s front door, the assailants attacked him.

The motive for the assault does not appear to be robbery, because none of Angelov’s possessions, including the laptop that he had with him, were taken by the assailants.

(Screenshot: BNT)

