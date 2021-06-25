Eight ‘green corridors’ for Covid-19 jabs in Bulgaria’s capital this weekend

Share this: Facebook

For the fifth consecutive weekend, there will be “green corridors” in public parks and shopping malls offering vaccinations against Covid-19 in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on June 26 and 27.

There will be mobile vaccination points at Paradise Centre, Serdica Centre and Sofia Ring Mall, open from 1pm to 6pm.

The mobile vaccination point at Sofia Ring Mall will be inside the shopping mall, not in the parking area, the municipality said.

There will be outdoor vaccination points in South Park (at the entrance from Gotse Delchev Boulevard), Borisova Gradina (next to Ariana Lake), North Park (at entrance from Beli Dunav Street in Nadezhda 4) and Druzhba Park next to the Iskar Cultural Institute.

The mobile vaccination point that was in the Krasna Polyana area on previous weekends moves to the Assen Zlatarov cultural centres in Hristo Botev residential area. It will be open from 9am to 4pm.

The vaccination points will offer a choice of all vaccines approved for use by the European Medicines Agency.

Over the previous four weekends, 4881 people were immunised against Covid-19 at the mobile vaccination points, Sofia municipality said.



From Monday to Friday, vaccines are on offer at nine municipal diagnostic-consultation centres in Sofia. Booking is required.

