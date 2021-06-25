Ilinden-Exochi checkpoint at Bulgarian-Greek border opens to car and buses from July 1

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Ilinden-Exochi checkpoint at the border between Bulgaria and Greece will be open for cars and buses from July 1, Blagoevgrad district governor Nikolai Shushkov said on June 25.

He said that it was expected that the Bogorodica-Evzonoi checkpoint at the border between Greece and the Republic of North Macedonia also would be opened.

This is expected to further ease traffic at the Kulata-Promachonas border checkpoint, where long queues of waiting cars have formed in recent weeks.

Separately, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that Bulgarian citizens are now allowed to enter Cyprus without the requirement to submit a negative PCR test or go into mandatory quarantine.

The conditions to enter Cyprus include online registration at www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy, completing and sending to the Cypriot authorities, 48 hours before the scheduled flight, the form available at www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy and receiving a reply by e-mail from the Cypriot authorities confirming permission to enter the country.

(Photo: Edal Anton Lefterov)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!