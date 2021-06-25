Circulation of newspapers in Bulgaria fell by 27.2% in 2020 y/y

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Fourteen newspapers in Bulgaria ceased publication in 2020, according to figures released on June 25 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In 2020, a total of 209 newspapers were published in Bulgaria.

In comparison with 2019, their circulation went down by 27.2 per cent, the NSI said.

A total of 444 magazines were published in Bulgaria in 2020, a decrease of 12.1 per cent compared with 2019.

The NSI said that 9285 books were published in Bulgaria in 2020, an increase of 13.2 per cent compared with the previous year.

Of the total, 78.2 per cent of the books were in Bulgarian.

Of those translated from a foreign language, more than 48 per cent were translated from English, 10.4 per cent from Russian, 8.7 per cent from French and 6.6 per cent from German, the NSI said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!