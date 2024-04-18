NSI: Household income in Bulgaria up 10% in 2023 y/y, spending up 19.7%

Real household income in Bulgaria – calculated as nominal income is deflated by annual average indices of consumer prices – increased by 10 per cent in 2023 compared with 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 18.

The annual total income average per capita was 10 846 leva in 2023, an increase of 20.4 per cent compared to 2022.

The total income average per household member increased 2.3 times during the 2014 – 2023 period, the NSI said.

Bulgarian households spent an average of 10 044 leva per capita in 2023, or 19.7 per cent more compared to 2022. Household expenditure increased 2.2 times during the 2014 – 2023 period.

The relative share of consumer spending within total household spending decreased from 83.4 per cent in 2014 to 81.8 per cent in 2023.

There were changes within total household spending in the 2014 – 2023 period, the NSI said.

It said that 2987 leva was spent on food and non-alcoholic beverages in 2023 – 18.1 per cent more than in 2022 and twice the sum in 2014.

Spending on clothing and footwear in 2023 was 348 leva, 23.8 per cent more than in 2022 and twice the sum in 2014.

Spending on housing (water, electricity, fuels, furnishing and maintenance of the house) in 2023 was 1685 leva, or 7.6 per cent more than in 2022 and 2.2 times more than in 2014.

In 2023, 610 leva was spent on health, 11.7 per cent more than in 2022 and 2.6 times more than in 2014.

A total of 1159 leva was spent on transport and communication in 2023, 19 per cent more than in 2022 and 2.2 times more than in 2014.

Spending on recreation, culture and education in 2023 was 558 leva, 46.8 per cent more than in 2022 and 2.6 times more than in 2014.

Last year, spending on taxes and social insurance contributions was 1355 leva, an increase of 32.8 per cent compared with 2022 and 2.7 times compared with 2014.

The relative share of spending on food and non-alcoholic beverages within total household expenditure was 29.7 per cent in 2023, or 0.4 percentage points less than in 2022 and 2.6 pp less than in 2014.

In 2023, there were changes in the consumption of basic food products on average per person compared with 2022.

The biggest decrease was in the consumption of bread and paste products, by 3.1 kg, and yoghurt, by 1.2 kg. Consumption of meat products increased by 0.8 kg, of fruit by 0.6 kg, of non-alcoholic beverages by 5.9 litres, and of alcoholic beverages by 2.9 litres.

The purchasing power of households increased for most kinds of food in 2023, the NSI said. The largest increases in purchasing power were observed for butter (16.9 per cent), dry beans (16.5 per cent) and bread (15 per cent), the institute said.

(Photo: Bartosz Wacawski/ freeimages.com)

