Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 9 deaths, 0.64% tests positive

Nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 18 022, according to the June 25 report by the national information system.

Of 9649 tests for Covid-19 in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 62 – about 0.64 per cent – proved positive, according to the report.

To date, 421 401 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 9431 active cases, a decrease of 25 in the past day.

The report said that 78 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 393 870.

There are 1588 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 25 in the past day, with 201 in intensive care, a figure unchanged from the day before.

The report said that no medical personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past day, leaving the figure at 13 437.

To date, 1 709 510 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 14 241 in the past day.

A total of 776 172 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. The figure includes 8449 people who completed the vaccination cycle on June 24.

