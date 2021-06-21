Bulgaria’s Health Ministry: Children over 12 may receive Pfizer-BioNTech jab against Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on June 21 “in connection with a number of inquiries received” that of June 3, children over 12 years of age may be vaccinated against Covid-19 using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Parents who want their children to be immunised against Covid-19 can do so at their GP or vaccination centre.

It is necessary for one of the parents to fill in the informed consent form.

On May 28, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended that the European Commission approve the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 in adolescents aged from 12 to 15 years, the agency’s Dr Marco Cavaleri said.

Cavaleri said that the data showed that the vaccine was safe in this age group. He issued a reminder that previously, the EC had authorised the use of the vaccine on people over the age of 16.

The recommendation had been transmitted to the European Commission which will give final approval, while it would be up to individual EU countries to decide if and when to administer the vaccine in the 12- to 15-year-old age group, he said.

The European Commission gave its approval on May 29.

