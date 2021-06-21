Covid-19: Spain eases rules for arrivals from Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Spain is abolishing the requirement to submit diagnostic tests for Covid-19, vaccination certificates or virus recovery documents for those arriving from Bulgaria as of June 21, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.



According to information from the Bulgarian embassy in Madrid, as of June 21 Bulgaria is no longer on the list of risk countries whose citizens are subject to additional requirements when entering Spain.



Sanitary control of all international passengers entering the country is continuing, in the form of temperature checks and visual checks of the general condition of the passenger.



It is also obligatory to fill in the Sanitary Control Form, published on the website of the Ministry of Health of Spain at https://spth.gob.es/, as well as to receive a QR code after filling it out.

Spain will revise its list of risk countries again on June 27, the statement said.



(Photo: Pasqualantonio Pingue/freeimages.com)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!