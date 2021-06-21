Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister amends rules for hospital visits

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov has issued an order that takes effect on June 22, allowing visits to patients who are staying in hospital for more than five days.

Such visits are allowed at the discretion of the treating physician, taking into account the patient’s state of health and the risk of infection with Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The ban on visits by outsiders to medical institutions does not apply to visits to patients who are at the terminal stage.

When visiting, all anti-epidemic measures must be observed, including the wearing of protective masks, and no more than one visitor per patient is allowed at a time, the ministry said.

(Photo: Lotus Head/freeimages.com)

