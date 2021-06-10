Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 12 deaths, 1.32% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

In the past 24 hours, the deaths of 12 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 17 872, according to the June 10 daily report by the national information system.

Of 9920 tests done in the past 24 hours, 131 – about 1.32 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 419 990 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria – a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 14 203 active cases, a decrease of 380 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 499 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 387 915.

There are 2407 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 60 in the past day, with 256 in intensive care, a decrease of 11.

A total of 13 427 medical personnel have tested positive, an increase of one in the past day, bringing the total to 13 427, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 24 014 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to date to 1 524 541.

So far, 664 534 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 15 993 who completed the vaccination cycle on June 9.

