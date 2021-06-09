New Symphony Orchestra concert to honour late US ambassador Pardew

Share this: Facebook

The New Symphony Orchestra is dedicating its first concert to be held after the enforced break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to the memory of former United States ambassador James Pardew, who died on June 2.

The NSO said that Pardew, a member of the orchestra’s honorary board, had been one of its most loyal supporters.

The concert by the NSO, which this year has its 30th anniversary, will be on July 9 at 7.30pm in Bulgaria Hall.

To be conducted by Petko Dimitrov with soloist Edelina Kaneva, the programme for the concert is:

Tchaikovsky Symphony No.5

Johan Strauss II Die Fledermaus Overture

Jules Massenet Meditation from Thais

Franz Lehar ‘Meine Lippen sie kussen so heiss’ from Giuditta

Jacques Offenbach Can-Can Music

Frederic Loewe ‘Wouldn’t it Be Loverly?’ from My Fair Lady

‘I Could’ve Danced All Night’ from My Fair Lady.

Tickets are available at the Bulgaria Hall box office and via epaygo.bg.

