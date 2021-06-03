Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 21 deaths, 1.63% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 17 747, according to the June 3 daily report by the national information system.

Of 12 042 tests done in the past day, 197 – about 1.63 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 419 010 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 16 486 active cases, a decrease of 836 compared with the figure in the June 2 report.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, 1012 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 384 777.

There are 2881 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 61 in the past day, with 326 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 13 417, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that in the past day, 21 992 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 1 405 952 since the country began its immunisation campaign on December 27 2020.

So far, 586 620 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 14 721 on June 2, according to the national information system report.

