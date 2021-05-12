Bulgaria condemns rocket attacks on Israel

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is watching with great concern the continuing serious escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories, which has further increased tensions, especially in and around Jerusalem, outgoing Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and her successor in the caretaker government Svetlan Stoev said in a joint statement on May 12.

“We strongly condemn the ongoing rocket attacks and attacks on the civilian population, which are absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped immediately,” said the joint statement, read out by Stoev at a handover ceremony at the Foreign Ministry.

The provocative rocket fire from Gaza was terrorising the Israeli and Arab populations in and around Jerusalem and must be stopped immediately, the statement said.

“Violence and terror are not the answer. We deeply regret every lost life and express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, including children, and the injured, to whom we wish a speedy recovery.

“We call for immediate de-escalation and again call on all parties to exercise restraint, responsibility and common sense,” the statement said.

(Photo of Stoev and Zaharieva: Bulgarian Foreign Ministry)

