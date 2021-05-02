Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 585 deaths, 8342 fewer active cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 585 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, according to figures in the May 2 daily report by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the virus is 16 444, the report said.

To date, 404 846 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, an increase of 7746 in the past week. The total of confirmed cases encompasses the deaths, recoveries and active cases.

The report said that 339 889 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, an increase of 15 503 in the past week.

There are 48 513 active cases, a decrease of 8342 compared with the figure in the April 25 report.

There are 6790 patients in hospital, 1297 fewer than a week ago, with 670 in intensive care, a decrease of 113 in the past week.

A total of 142 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 183.

A total of 100 048 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past week, bringing the total to 821 218. The report said that 5755 doses were administered on May 1.

A total of 215 074 people have received a second dose, an increase of 52 309 in the past week.

