Covid-19: In first 3 days of Bulgaria’s Easter ‘green corridors’, 21 447 jabs

A total of 21 447 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the first three days of Bulgaria’s Easter holidays “green corridors” for jabs for all comers, going by the figures in the national information system.

On the first day, April 30, a total of 12 287 doses were administered, followed by 5755 on May 1 and 3405 on May 2.

To date, a total of 824 623 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria.

At the “green corridors”, operating between April 30 and May 9 during the succession of public holidays in Bulgaria, the BioNTech-Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are on offer. The Health Ministry posted the list of “green corridors” on April 26.

According to the national information system report on May 3, a total of 216 195 people have received a second dose, including 1121 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that the deaths of 48 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 16 492.

Of 3194 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 348 – about 11 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 405 194 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. The total of confirmed cases encompasses the deaths, recoveries and active cases.

There are 48 260 active cases, a decrease of 253 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 553 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 340 442.

There are 6754 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 36 in the past 24 hours, with 662 in intensive care, a decrease of eight.

To date, 13 184 medical personnel have tested positive, including one in the past 24 hours, according to the national information system.

