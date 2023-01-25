Bulgaria issues Code Orange dangerous weather warning for four districts

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for four districts for January 26 because of forecast heavy snow.

The districts subject to the Code Orange weather warning for Thursday are Blagoevgrad, Pazardjik, Plovdiv and Smolyan, with up to 35cm of snow forecast to fall in the mountainous areas.

Bulgaria’s national meteorology institute also issued the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather in nine districts.

In the districts of Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Pernik, Kyustendil, the city and district of Sofia the Code Yellow is for heavy snow, forecast for the evening, with the snow cover expected to reach up to 10cm.

A Code Yellow warning for both rain and snow is in effect for the district of Kurdjali, while the district of Haskovo is under a Code Yellow warning for rain.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments