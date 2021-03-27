Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 89 more deaths, active cases rise by 1061

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 12 601, according to the March 27 daily report by the national information system.

Of 18 656 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4129 – about 22.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 325 233 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 65 181 are active, an increase of 1061 in the past day.

The number of patients in hospital rose by 149 in the past day, to 9430, with 751 in intensive care, 18 fewer than the figure in the March 26 report.

Eighty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 11 643.

According to the report, 2979 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 247 451.

The report said that so far 430 228 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, including 14 627 in the past day.

A total of 87 108 people have received a second dose, an increase of 3974 in the past 24 hours.

