Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 684 deaths, 67 611 doses of vaccines administered

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 684 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 12 650, according to the March 28 report by the national information system.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria rose by 25 290 in the past week, to 327 770. This figure includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 66 216 active cases, an increase of 9939 in the past week.

The national information system said that the number of people in Bulgaria who had recovered from the virus rose by 14 667 in the past week, to 248 904.

There are 9674 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 1129 in the past week, with 769 in in intensive care, an increase of 78.

A total of 495 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to 11 693, again counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that 67 611 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past week, bringing the total to 434 158 since Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign on December 27.

A total of 17 013 were given a second dose in the past week, bringing the total to 87 766.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe has no connection whatsoever to any Bulgarian government or state institution, nor to any Bulgarian political, business or media grouping. If you would like to support independent coverage of Bulgaria, please consider supporting The Sofia Globe via its Patreon account, for as little as three euro a month, or the equivalent in other major currencies:

Become a Patron!