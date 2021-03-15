Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 51 deaths, active cases rise to 42 090

Share this: Facebook

Fifty-one deaths among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 11 285, according to the March 15 report by the national information system.

Of 3759 tests done on Sunday, a total of 679 – about 18.1 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 278 557 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 42 090 are active, an increase of 44 compared with the figure in the March 14 report.

There are 7101 patients in hospital, an increase of 153 in the past 24 hours, with 533 in intensive care, an increase of 11.

Ten medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 10 801 to date.

According to the report, 584 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 225 182.

The national information system said that 975 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 338 879.

A total of 58 417 people have received a second dose, an increase of 690 in the past 24 hours.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

