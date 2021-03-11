Covid-19 in Bulgaria: For second day, positive tests above 20%

Share this: Facebook

Of 13 691 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, a total of 2774 – about 20.3 per cent – proved positive, according to the March 11 report by the national information system.

This is the second consecutive day that the number of positive tests was above 20 per cent.

The national information system report said that 97 deaths among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 10 999.

To date, 269 579 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 38 531 active cases, an increase of 146 compared with the figure in the March 10 report.

The report said that 2531 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 220 049.

There are 6395 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 378 in the past 24 hours, with 501 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Sixty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 10 644.

The report said that 6995 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 309 145. A total of 52 735 people have received a second dose.

