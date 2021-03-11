Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Plovdiv returns 5th to 12th graders to distance learning

Share this: Facebook

For two weeks from March 15, pupils in the fifth to 12th grades in the Plovdiv will go over to distance learning instead of in-person classes, the regional crisis headquarters said on March 11.

Unaccompanied minors may not visit shopping malls or restaurants.

Police will be deployed in front of shopping malls and hypermarkets to prevent crowding, the headquarters said.

The head of the Plovdiv regional health inspectorate, Dr Vanya Tancheva-Mancheva, said that mobile teams were beginning vaccinations against Covid-19 in Karlovo and Sopot, the two places in the Plovdiv district where the Covid-19 infection rate is the highest.

Plovdiv district governor and crisis staff chief Dani Kanazireva said that decisions about mass events had been delegated to municipal mayors, for them to decide whether to allow such events and if so, under what conditions.

The infection rate in Plovdiv is not as high as in Bulgaria’s other cities, which Tancheva-Mancheva attributed to the large number of vaccinations in the city.

The national information system said on March 11 that 25 181 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Plovdiv to date. A total of 5167 people in Plovdiv had received a second dose.

In addition, many people had already undergone the disease, Tancheva-Mancheva said.

“I think our first task is to continue vaccinating. Astra Zeneca will be available at all points by the end of the month. At the moment, the only goal is vaccination, not the choice of vaccine,” she said.

