Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 3004 positive tests in past day

In the past 24 hours, a total of 16 876 tests for Covid-19 were done in Bulgaria, of which 3004 – about 17.8 per cent – proved positive, according to the March 6 daily report by the national information system.

Sixty-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 10 571, the report said.

To date, 258 385 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 35 896 active cases, an increase of 1659 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 1280 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 211 918.

There are 5463 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 156 in the past 24 hours, with 437 in intensive care, a decrease of three.

Fifty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 10 420.

A total of 15 920 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 284 464. The report said that to date, 49 938 people had received a second dose of vaccine.

