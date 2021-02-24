Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 45 more deaths, 17 163 doses of vaccine administered in past day

Share this: Facebook

A total of 17 163 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria on February 23, the highest number in a single day since the country began its vaccination drive on December 27, according to the daily report by the national information system.

The February 24 report said that 148 226 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria so far.

A total of 29 677 people have received a second dose, an increase of 1725 in the past day.

Forty-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9978.

Of 13 026 tests done in the past day, 1800 – about 13.8 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 240 391 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 28 913 active cases, an increase of 1284 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 4037 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, an increase of 104 in the past day, with 349 in intensive care, an increase of 15.

Thirty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 10 054.

The national information system said that 471 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 201 500.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

