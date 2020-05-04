Covid-19 in Bulgaria, May 4: Death toll up, new benefits for unemployed

Share this: Facebook

The death toll from Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by five in the past 24 hours to 78, according to an evening update from the national operational headquarters.

Those who died included an 82-year-old man who also had chronic renal failure, a 69-year-old man who also had cirrhosis and cerebrovascular disease, a 78-year-old man who had diabetes, and a woman of 55 who had diabetes and hypertonia, the Health Ministry said.

In the past 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases has risen by 34 to 1652 to date, counting those who have died and those who have recovered.

There are 316 people in hospital, while the number in intensive care has dropped by two to 37.

The number of medical professionals who have tested positive has increased by one to 177.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy announced on May 4 that parents of pupils up to grade seven who have reached the age of 14, as well as families in which one or both parents have lost their jobs, but who are not entitled to unemployment benefits, will also be able to receive a one-off grant of 375 leva.

The benefit is mainly geared to families where at the time of applying for assistance, both parents or one are not entitled to paid leave and have used at least 20 working days paid leave due to inability to work from home.

The 375 leva one-off assistance will be paid to families who did not receive the same kind of assistance in 2020 so far. Applicants may not have a second income from, for example, a second employment contract or rent.

The municipality of Bansko said that it was organising coronavirus testing for the residents of Dobrinishte. This will be carried out on May 5 from 11am to 2.30pm at the health centre in Dobrinishte.

Two teams from the regional health inspectorate in Blagoevgrad will carry out the testing, which is free of charge and optional, with no pre-registration, Bansko municipality said.

Interior Minister Mladen Marinov said that four state institutions were involved in checking data in intercity travel declarations.

The four are the National Revenue Agency, the National Social Security Institute, the Employment Agency and the Labour Inspectorate.

Access to declarations is restricted to a certain number of persons, subject to the need-to-know principle and confidentiality, according to Marinov.

The documentation is to be stored until the end of the State of Emergency. In the event that the documentation is evidence in a trial, it will be kept until the trial is over.

The Prosecutor’s Office said that a 27-year-old man in Razgrad has been fined 5000 leva and sentenced to six months probation for violating quarantine.

The fast-track court proceeding followed a plea bargain. The sentence is final and not subject to appeal.



