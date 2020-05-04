Bulgarian Medical Association announces bank details for donations for families of medics who die of Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA) announced on May 4 the details of the bank account for donations to help the families of medical professionals who die of Covid-19.

The BMA said on May 2 that it was beginning the campaign, following the first death of a Bulgarian doctor who had been in the front line of the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Iliana Ivanova, 43, died in hospital in the Bulgarian town of Sliven after being in intensive care for treatment of Covid-19.

The announcement of her death was followed on Sunday by the death of an emergency services doctor at Sofia’s Alexandrovska Hospital, Nelly Pandova Ilieva.

The BMA said that it had deposited 5000 leva into the account, that would go to the family of Dr Ivanova.

The details are:

Account holder: Bulgarian Medical Association (Български лекарски съюз)

Bank: UniCredit Bulbank

IВАN: BG55UNCR70001523991300

BIC: UNCRBGSF

Reason: Medics Covid-19 (МЕДИЦИ Covid-19)

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

