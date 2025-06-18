Aircraft carrying 148 evacuees from Israel arrived in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia

Early on the morning of June 18, a total of 148 people – 89 Bulgarian citizens and 59 citizens of other countries – who were successfully evacuated from the territory of the State of Israel via Egypt, arrived at Sofia’s Vassil Levski Airport, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The rescue operation was coordinated by the Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with international partners and institutions, the ministry said.



The statement said that the flight was organised in response to the deteriorating situation in the region and was part of the active efforts of the Bulgarian state to guarantee the security of its citizens in crisis zones.

Among those welcoming the returnees at Sofia’s Vassil Levski Airport was Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, who personally welcomed the returnees.



“This was an operation of a high degree of complexity, requiring a rapid response, diplomatic coordination and field work. I am proud of our teams and grateful to all partners who helped make this happen safely and on time,” Georgiev said.



The evacuation was carried out by a specially chartered flight, with the people being transported overland from Israel to Egypt under heightened security measures. Many of them expressed their gratitude for the care and assistance provided by Bulgarian institutions.



The Foreign Ministry remains ready to provide assistance to the remaining Bulgarian citizens in the region and continues to closely monitor the developments, the statement said.

(Photo: Foreign Ministry)