Bulgaria’s CRC, postal service firms in deal on controlling prices during switch to euro

The Communications Regulatory Commission (CRC) and postal operators in Bulgaria will sign a memorandum on controlling the prices of their services in the process of adopting the euro in Bulgaria, the CRC said.

This was agreed on at a joint meeting on June 17 by the members of the CRC and representatives of the postal and courier services operators, including Speedy, Econt Express, In-Time, DHL Bulgaria, Box Now, CVC, Sameday and Bulgarian Posts EAD, the statement said.

At the meeting, the Commission recommended that postal service operators publish information on their websites that, on Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone, the prices of all services will be automatically recalculated at the official exchange rate of 1.95583 leva per 1 euro – without surcharges and without hidden increases, as well as confirmation that there will be no increase in the prices of the services provided due to the currency change.

The Commission proposed that the memorandum would contain an agreement with the operators that the conversion from leva to euro should not lead to a financial disadvantage for consumers, nor to an unjustified increase in the prices of services offered before the introduction of the euro, the CRC said.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, the European Commission and European Central Bank convergence reports published on June 4 concluded that Bulgaria meets the criteria and is ready to adopt the euro on January 1 2026. Decisions by the relevant European institutions on admitting Bulgaria to the euro zone are expected in later in June and in July.

(Photo: Tony Clough/ freeimages.com)